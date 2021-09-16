Left Menu

EU lawmakers call for sanctions on Cuban officials

The European Parliament called on Thursday on the 27-nation bloc to impose sanctions on those responsible for human rights violations in Cuba after a wave of detentions following anti-government protests on the island in July. In a resolution in Strasbourg, EU lawmakers condemned violence against protesters, human rights activists, dissidents and opposition leaders in the aftermath of the protests.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 20:14 IST
EU lawmakers call for sanctions on Cuban officials

The European Parliament called on Thursday on the 27-nation bloc to impose sanctions on those responsible for human rights violations in Cuba after a wave of detentions following anti-government protests on the island in July.

In a resolution in Strasbourg, EU lawmakers condemned violence against protesters, human rights activists, dissidents and opposition leaders in the aftermath of the protests. Lawmakers voted 426 in favour, 146 against with 115 abstentions.

The resolution is not legally binding but follows years of EU tensions with Havana about Cuba's human rights record, over which the EU imposed had previously imposed sanctions before lifting them in 2008. In August, the United States imposed new sanctions on three Cuban officials it said were involved in the suppression of nationwide anti-government protests that began on July 11.

The Cuban government blamed the protests on counter-revolutionaries backed by the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021