Security forces apprehend one militant in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 20:14 IST
Security forces apprehended an active cadre of proscribed militant outfit Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), J group from Manipur's Imphal West district, an Assam Rifles release said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Manipur police apprehended the militant from Tarung village on Wednesday, a press release issued by the office of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) said.

The apprehended insurgent was handed over to Lamphel police station of the same district for further investigation and legal action, the release added.

