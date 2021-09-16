Left Menu

Lebanon's new cabinet agrees policy programme -official source

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:48 IST
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's cabinet approved on Thursday a policy programme that aims to tackle one of the worst financial meltdowns in history.

New Prime Minister Najib Mikati's government met at the presidential palace to agree the proposal, which will now be sent to parliament for approval.

On Wednesday Reuters saw the draft document, which included a resumption of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and a restructuring of the banking sector. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam; Editing by Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

