Check-posts to be set up on C'garh borders to stop drug smuggling

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-09-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 21:37 IST
Chhattisgarh Director General of Police D M Awasthi on Thursday instructed officials to set up check-posts on the state's borders to prevent the smuggling of ganja and other banned narcotics.

The DGP issued orders to Superintendents of Police of border districts on Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's directions, a police department's spokesperson said.

There are often reports of consignments of ganja entering Chhattisgarh from neighbouring states, the DGP said in his orders.

The check-posts should be equipped with CCTV cameras and manned by a sufficient number of armed personnel, he said.

