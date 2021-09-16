Left Menu

Maha: Case filed against BJP corporator from Kalyan for 'molesting' woman

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-09-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 21:47 IST
Maha: Case filed against BJP corporator from Kalyan for 'molesting' woman
  • Country:
  • India

A criminal case has been registered against a BJP corporator of the civic body in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly molesting and stalking a woman, police said on Thursday.

The police identified the accused as Sandeep Gaikar, a member of the Kalyan- Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The case against him was filed on Wednesday under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), among others, and relevant sections of the IT Act on a complaint of the woman, an official from the Bazarpeth police station said. According to the police, the complainant, who is a social worker, has claimed she was stalked and harassed by the corporator over a period of two years.

The accused and the victim have known each other since 2014, they said.

The woman has alleged Gaikar followed her in a car and touched her inappropriately, the official said.

The complainant has also claimed the corporator threatened to attack her with acid and allegedly sent obscene messages and pictures on Instagram, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021