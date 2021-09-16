Left Menu

U.S. imposes sanctions on five al Qaeda operatives -Treasury website

The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on five al Qaeda supporters working out of Turkey to provide financial services and travel help to the militant group, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

"These targeted sanctions highlight the United States’ unwavering commitment to sever financial support to al-Qa’ida," Andrea Gacki, director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement. "We will continue working with our foreign partners, including Turkey, to expose and disrupt al-Qa’ida’s financial support networks."

The list included Majdi Salim, an Egyptian-born lawyer based in Turkey, who Treasury identified as a primary facilitator of a range of al-Qa’ida activities in Turkey. Others were Muhammad Nasr al-Din al-Ghazlani, an Egyptian financial courier who used cash transfers to support al Qaeda and Turkish citizens Nurettin Muslihan, Cebrail Guzel and Soner Gurleyen.

