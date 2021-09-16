Left Menu

C'garh: Woman abducted, raped by three men

The trio allegedly abducted her on the afternoon of September 13 when she had gone to fetch water from a tap in the village located under Dipka police station limits, said Avinash Singh, local Station House Officer SHO.When she did not return, her mother searched for her, but in vain.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 16-09-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 23:24 IST
A 28-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped over two days by three men in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, police said on Thursday. Vijay Kanwar (30), Hiralal (26) and Ramlal Kanwar alias Balla (30) were arrested on Wednesday evening after the woman was rescued, they said. The trio allegedly abducted her on the afternoon of September 13 when she had gone to fetch water from a tap in the village located under Dipka police station limits, said Avinash Singh, local Station House Officer (SHO).

When she did not return, her mother searched for her, but in vain. The next day her relatives approached police. The police launched a search and found her with her hands and legs tied in the cattle-shed behind Kanwar's house, the SHO said.

“According to the victim, the accused raped her for two days. They had gagged her with a piece of cloth, so she could not scream for help,'' the police officer said.

Based on her statement, the three men were arrested for gang-rape, wrongful confinement and other offenses and further investigation is underway, he added.

