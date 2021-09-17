West African bloc imposes sanctions over Mali's slow post-coup transition
West Africa's main regional bloc imposed sanctions on Thursday against those slowing down Mali's transition to constitutional rule after a military coup last year, the president of the bloc's commission said.
At a briefing after an emergency summit in Accra, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said ECOWAS was concerned about slow progress in preparations for Mali's elections promised for February 2022 - a date it sees as non-negotiable.
