Saudi-led coalition thwarts Houthi missile and drones attack -media
- Country:
- Egypt
The Saudi-led coalition said late on Thursday that it thwarted and destroyed four Houthi explosives-laden drones and a ballistic rocket fired in the direction of the southern Saudi city of Jazan, Saudi state media reported. The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Hadi and fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Houthis, but the group regularly launches drone and missile attacks targeting the gulf kingdom.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Parul University Is All Set To Lift Off The Career Dreams Of India’s Aviation Aspirants In Its Newly Inaugurated World-Class Aviation Institute.
Fighting in Yemen's central Province kills 28 in one day
Mini-bus plunges off road into a valley in Iran, killing 16
Nicaragua presidential aspirant charged, will face trial
Court to hear int shooter’s defamation case against Irani on Sept 15