Left Menu

Boat capsizes in Odisha river, 2 fishermen feared drowned

The boat Maa Ramachandi-98 lost balance and capsized in Mahanadi river mouth near Paradip after it was hit by high tide and strong current due to flood in Odisha, he said.The two, who went missing, are hailing from Sandhakud area of Paradip, and five others were rescued by fishermen in another boat, the police officer said.

PTI | Paradip | Updated: 19-09-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 19:50 IST
Boat capsizes in Odisha river, 2 fishermen feared drowned
  • Country:
  • India

Two fishermen were feared drowned while five others were rescued after their boat capsized due to strong current in Mahanadi river mouth on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened when the seven fishermen were returning from the deep sea, a senior officer said. The boat 'Maa Ramachandi-98' lost balance and capsized in Mahanadi river mouth near Paradip after it was hit by high tide and strong current due to flood in Odisha, he said.

The two, who went missing, are hailing from Sandhakud area of Paradip, and five others were rescued by fishermen in another boat, the police officer said. The Coast Guard personnel and fishermen of other vessels have launched a search operation for the missing persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021