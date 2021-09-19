Left Menu

J-K: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha meets delegation of Sikh community

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met a delegation of the Sikh community on Sunday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-09-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 20:35 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha with delegation of Sikh community (Photo/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met a delegation of the Sikh community on Sunday. "Today met a delegation of the Sikh community of Kashmir and listened to their concerning issues and demands. UT government is committed to the inclusive development and welfare of all sections of society. Assured them of immediate and appropriate action," tweeted Sinha.

The Lieutenant Governor further said in a tweet, "Upcoming Birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji to be celebrated in all the schools, colleges and institutions of the UT as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Administration working for the promotion of Punjabi language in the UT in a planned manner." Earlier on Sunday, Sinha attended the Pedal for Peace'' event organised by Jammu and Kashmir police.

In this event, a cycle race was held to boost sports activities and motivate the youth to stay away from drugs and other anti-social activities. "Every year in Srinagar this 'Pedal for Peace' event is organised by J&K police on behalf of the department. People from all age groups are participating in this event and I believe events related to sports are not only beneficial for health but also promotes brotherhood", Dilbagh Singh, DGP, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

