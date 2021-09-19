Left Menu

Will tour across Karnataka after Legislative session: CM Basavaraja Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Sunday said that he will tour across the state to give momentum to the administration after Legislative Assembly session.

ANI | Davanagere (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-09-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 21:25 IST
Will tour across Karnataka after Legislative session: CM Basavaraja Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Sunday said that he will tour across the state to give momentum to the administration after Legislative Assembly session. Addressing media after taking part in the State BJP working committee meeting, the Chief Minister said, the committee has concluded successfully with fruitful discussions on various issues.

"The meet welcomed the central government moves to delegate powers to include communities to backward classes list," he added. The Chief Minister also thanked Davangere Member of Parliament G M Siddeshwar, Davangere District in-charge Minister B A Basavaraja, District BJP office bearers and the workers for making the meet a success. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021