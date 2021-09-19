Kerala reports 19,653 new COVID-19 infections, 152 deaths today

Left Menu

Kerala reported 19,653 fresh COVID-19 infections and 152 fatalities, as per the state health ministry on Sunday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 19-09-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 21:39 IST
Represenative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala reported 19,653 fresh COVID-19 infections and 152 fatalities, as per the state health ministry on Sunday. Following this, the total cases of COVID-19 jumped to 45,08,493 including 1,73,631 active cases in the state.

Cumulative recoveries in the state are at 43,10,674 including 26,711 new recoveries. While the total death toll reached 23,591. Of the 1,13,295 samples tested in the last 24 hours, a test positivity rate of 17.34 per cent was observed.

As Kerala is all set to re-open schools on November 1, Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday said a comprehensive plan is being prepared in consultation with various stakeholders for the re-opening of educational institutions. "A discussion with Health Minister was held regarding the matter and schools authorities have been requested for the preparedness. The plan will be prepared and submitted to the Chief Minister before October 15," Education Minister told the media.

The Minister further explained, "The meetings will be held at the state and district levels and a shift system would be implemented in schools with more than 7000 students." Meanwhile, all classes for vaccinated students colleges will be started on October 18.

Yesterday, Kerala reported 19,325 new Covid-19 cases and 143 deaths. Over the last few days, it has been observed that the state contributes the majority of cases in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

