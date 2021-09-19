Kerala Minister meets EV Velu
Kerala Minister for Ports, Museums and Archaeology, Ahammad Devarkovil on Sunday called on Tamil Nadu PWD Minister EV Velu here.
The two discussed about minor ports related matters, an official release said.
The release quoted Velu, who also holds Highways and Minor Ports portfolio, as saying that Kerala has sought permission for movement of goods from Tuticorin port in Tamil Nadu to that state where a port would come up.
Tamil Nadu's cooperation was sought for this purpose and the matter will be discussed with Chief Minister M K Stalin, Velu was quoted as saying.
It further said Devarkovil extended Kerala's support to Tamil Nadu's efforts in the archaeological excavation at Keeladi in the state.
