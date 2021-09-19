Will be written with golden letters in history: Sidhu as Charanjit Channi set to take oath as Punjab CM

Left Menu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi who will oath as the next Chief Minister of Punjab and said that it will be written with golden letters in history.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:59 IST
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with Congress leader Charanjit S Channi (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi who will oath as the next Chief Minister of Punjab and said that it will be written with golden letters in history. "Historic !! Punjab's first Dalit CM-Designate ... Will be written with Golden letters in History. A tribute to the spirit of the Constitution and the Congress !! Congratulations @CHARANJITCHANNIBai," tweeted Sidhu.

Outgoing Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh also congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi after Congress elected the latter as the new Legislative party leader on Sunday. "My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he's able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border," he said in a public statement.

Earlier today, Channi was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab and is set to take over as next chief minister following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation. "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab," tweeted Congress in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat.

Channi will succeed Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

