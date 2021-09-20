Left Menu

COVID-19: Aaditya Thackeray seeks QR code to identify buildings with fully vaccinated people

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 20:38 IST
COVID-19: Aaditya Thackeray seeks QR code to identify buildings with fully vaccinated people
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday called for designing a quick response or QR code to identify buildings in Mumbai where all eligible residents have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Thackeray was speaking at a review meeting called to seek inputs for drawing up a strategy to tackle COVID-19, increase vaccination and control vector-borne diseases in Mumbai.

A statement issued by the minister 's office said Thackeray requested the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to create a special logo with a QR code that could be displayed at the entry gates of residential and commercial buildings.

The QR code would help in verifying that residents of housing societies and occupants of buildings and offices are fully vaccinated against COID-19, it said.

During the meeting, the issue of providing second dose due to university students and increasing coverage of the second COVID-19 vaccination shot among the working population was also discussed.

Last week, an "only for women" vaccination drive resulted in 1.27 lakh women in Mumbai getting inoculated in a single day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
3
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021