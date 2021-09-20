COVID-19: Aaditya Thackeray seeks QR code to identify buildings with fully vaccinated people

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday called for designing a quick response or QR code to identify buildings in Mumbai where all eligible residents have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Thackeray was speaking at a review meeting called to seek inputs for drawing up a strategy to tackle COVID-19, increase vaccination and control vector-borne diseases in Mumbai.

A statement issued by the minister 's office said Thackeray requested the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to create a special logo with a QR code that could be displayed at the entry gates of residential and commercial buildings.

The QR code would help in verifying that residents of housing societies and occupants of buildings and offices are fully vaccinated against COID-19, it said.

During the meeting, the issue of providing second dose due to university students and increasing coverage of the second COVID-19 vaccination shot among the working population was also discussed.

Last week, an "only for women" vaccination drive resulted in 1.27 lakh women in Mumbai getting inoculated in a single day.

