Calcutta HC Bar Association requests Acting Chief Justice not to pass ex-parte order

The Bar Association of Calcutta High Court on Monday passed a resolution in an urgent meeting and requested the Acting Chief Justice and other judges not to pass ex-parte order.

20-09-2021
The Bar Association of Calcutta High Court on Monday passed a resolution in an urgent meeting and requested the Acting Chief Justice and other judges not to pass ex-parte order. The official statement issued from the bar association of Calcutta high court read, "Due to waterlogging in Kolkata and surrounding areas many litigants are unable to appear in person."

"Due to adverse weather conditions, a large number of litigants are not in a position to represent themselves either in person or through their respective learned advocates," according to the statement. "Considering the circumstances aforesaid, it is resolved that the Hon'ble chief justice (Acting) and other companion justices of the Hon'ble high court, Calcutta will be requested not to pass any adverse order in advance of any of the stakeholders in the litigations in their absence," read the statement. (ANI)

