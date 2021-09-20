Bandh affects normal life in Assam's Bodo majority area

Normal life came to a halt in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam on Monday during a 12-hour bandh called in protest against the death of two local men in police firing, officials said. All commercial, business and financial establishments remained closed while vehicles remained off the roads during the bandh called by an organisation All Bodo Peoples (ABP).

Officials said no untoward incident was reported from Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts that comprise the BTR which is predominantly inhabited by the Bodo community people.

The bandh was called to protest against the killing of Jwngsar Mushahary and Janak Kumar Brahma in police firing on September 18 at Ultapani in Kokrajhar district, and to demand justice for them.

The police had claimed on Saturday that the two were suspected militants of a newly formed outfit, United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB), and they were killed in an exchange of fire.

Several political and non-political organisations have strongly condemned the killings and demanded a high level inquiry into the incident.

At least 26 suspected militants and criminals were shot dead in police encounters since the present BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office on May 10, as they reportedly tried to snatch service weapons or attempted to escape from custody, while 41 accused were injured along with some policemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)