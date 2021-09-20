Left Menu

Soldier succumbs to injuries sustained in firing incident in J-K's Kupwara

A soldier succumbed to injuries minutes after a firing incident occurred at Lassipura village in Kupwara, said an official statement by the police on Monday.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-09-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 23:18 IST
Soldier succumbs to injuries sustained in firing incident in J-K's Kupwara
Represenative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A soldier succumbed to injuries minutes after a firing incident occurred at Lassipura village in Kupwara, said an official statement by the police on Monday. Srinagar Defence PRO in an official statement said, "A firing incident occurred today afternoon when an Army patrol was in village Lassipura, Kupwara. The patrol was on a tactical break when two personnel entered into an argument leading to two rounds being fired and injuring one soldier."

The injured soldier was immediately evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the statement read. An inquiry as per laid down procedures has been ordered. All necessary assistance is being provided to the local police in the incident.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
3
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021