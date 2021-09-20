Left Menu

Married woman raped and killed in Pune district; hubby's relative held

A 19-year-old married woman was allegedly raped and killed by two men, including a relative of her husband, near Somatane village in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday, adding the main accused was arrested.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-09-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 23:40 IST
A 19-year-old married woman was allegedly raped and killed by two men, including a relative of her husband, near Somatane village in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday, adding the main accused was arrested. A Talegaon Dabhade police officer said a complaint in this regard was lodged by the husband of the woman.

''The woman and her husband used to live in a small room owned by the arrested accused, who is a distant cousin of the complainant. On Sunday, the accused took the woman to a nearby hillock on the pretext of visiting a temple there. She was raped by him and another man in bushes,'' he said. The accused allegedly strangled the woman and bludgeoned her to death before fleeing, the officer said.

''The name of her brother-in-law cropped up during the investigation. We have arrested the complainant's cousin brother. The other suspect is absconding,'' he added.

