50th anniversary of 1971 war victory celebrated in Mhow cantonment

PTI | Mhow | Updated: 20-09-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 23:55 IST
50th anniversary of 1971 war victory celebrated in Mhow cantonment
A victory march was organised in the Mhow cantonment on Monday to commemorate the 50th anniversary celebrations of India's victory in the 1971 war. As part of the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations, the Victory Flame escorted through the Mhow cantonment was brought at the Infantry School auditorium where the felicitation ceremony of the 1971 war veterans and ''Veer Naris'' was organised by the Indian Army, an official release said.

Two Vir Chakra awardees of the 1971 war -Air Marshal Harish Masand (retd), Wing Commander PPS Kwatra (retd) along with 100 other war veterans of the Malwa region were felicitated by presentation of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh mementoes, it said, adding that Masand was not present at the function.

Veer Nari Sandhya Kulkarni, the wife of late Subhash Kulkarni who was martyred in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, was also felicitated. The felicitation ceremony was attended by senior Army officers, civilian dignitaries, school children and NCC cadets.

