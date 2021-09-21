Left Menu

Police arrest absconding rape accused

21-09-2021
A rape accused absconding since 2020 was arrested here on Monday, police said.

The police nabbed the accused on a tip-off that he was spotted in the Pounichak police post area, they said.

Accused Mohit Sabharwal was nabbed from Bhagwati Nagar, police said.

