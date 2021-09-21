Police arrest absconding rape accused

A rape accused absconding since 2020 was arrested here on Monday, police said.

The police nabbed the accused on a tip-off that he was spotted in the Pounichak police post area, they said.

Accused Mohit Sabharwal was nabbed from Bhagwati Nagar, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)