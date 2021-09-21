France's Macron to host Lebanese PM Mikati on Friday - Elysee agenda
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-09-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 20:39 IST
President Emmanuel Macron will to host new Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday, according to the French leader's official agenda.
The meeting comes after Lebanon's new government won a vote of confidence on Monday for a policy programme that aims to remedy a devastating economic crisis.
