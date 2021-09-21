Bike-borne miscreant held after exchange of fire: Police

A bike-borne miscreant was arrested in the Loni area of Ghaziabad after he opened fire at the police and tried to flee on being asked to stop for routine checking of his vehicle.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the police were conducting a routine check of vehicles in the Loni area and the two men approached the barricade on a bike, Ghaziabad’s Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

As the police asked them to stop, they instead sped up the bike and tried to flee, prompting police to give them a chase, said Raja.

Seeing the police after them, the miscreants opened fire at the police team, inviting retaliatory firing in which one of them was injured, while another miscreant fled in the cover of darkness, the SP said.

The injured miscreant, who suffered a gunshot wound in his leg, was sent to a hospital for treatment.

He was identified as Dilbar, a resident of Ashok Vihar Colony, the SP said, adding the police seized a .315 bore pistols, two live and as many used cartridges, and the motorcycle used in the crime from Dilbar, Raja said.

