Three men held on charges of stealing tractor trolley
- Country:
- India
The Mathura police on Tuesday arrested three men, accusing them of being members of a inter-state gang of vehicle thieves.
The police identified the arrested accuse as Biru Fauzdar and Kirat Pal alias Sonu of Matura and Sohan of Bharatpur in Rajastha, They were arrested when they were heading to Palwal in Haryana on a tractor with a trolley attached to it, the police said, adding the trolley had been stolen from the Paigaon village on the night intervening August 22 & 23.
They were going to Palwal to sell the trolley, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Haryana: 40 police companies deployed in Karnal ahead of Kisan Mahapnachayat
Haryana: Security beefed up, prohibitory orders in place in Karnal ahead of Kisan Mahapnachayat
Haryana: 40 police companies deployed in Karnal ahead of Kisan Mahapnachayat
Reaching Karnal to seek justice for farmer killed in lathi charge by Haryana police, alleges Rakesh Tikait
Cong demands Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation over 'use of force' against farmers