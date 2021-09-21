Left Menu

Three men held on charges of stealing tractor trolley

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 21-09-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 21:08 IST
Three men held on charges of stealing tractor trolley
The Mathura police on Tuesday arrested three men, accusing them of being members of a inter-state gang of vehicle thieves.

The police identified the arrested accuse as Biru Fauzdar and Kirat Pal alias Sonu of Matura and Sohan of Bharatpur in Rajastha, They were arrested when they were heading to Palwal in Haryana on a tractor with a trolley attached to it, the police said, adding the trolley had been stolen from the Paigaon village on the night intervening August 22 & 23.

They were going to Palwal to sell the trolley, the police said.

