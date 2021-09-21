FACTBOX-Risks facing Sudan's transition

Sudanese authorities say they have thwarted a coup attempt launched by loyalists of the government of ousted President Omar al-Bashir. Here is a look at the risks surrounding Sudan's transition, which began after a popular uprising and Bashir's ouster in April 2019, and is expected to last until elections in early 2024.

POWER-SHARING Under an August 2019 agreement, Sudan's military is sharing power with officials appointed by civilian political groups.

Though the military's role is meant to be largely honorary, civilians have repeatedly complained of military overreach in foreign policy and peace negotiations. One looming point of tension is the pursuit of justice over allegations of war crimes by Sudan's military and its allies in the conflict in Darfur from 2003. The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking trials for Bashir and four other Sudanese suspects over events in Darfur at a time when current senior members of the military also served there. The civilian cabinet has signed off on handing over suspects, but the military-civilian sovereign council has not.

Another is an investigation into the killings of pro-democracy protesters on June 3 2019, in which military forces are implicated. Activists and civilian groups have been angered by delays in making the investigation's findings public. Civilians have also pushed for oversight and restructuring of the military, particularly through the integration of the powerful, paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which military leaders have resisted.

INTERNAL CONFLICTS During the transition there has been an increase in violence both in Darfur, in the west of the country, and in eastern Sudan.

Analysts blame this largely on a peace process that led to a deal that transitional authorities signed with some political and armed factions in October 2020. Though the deal was praised by many as a first step in healing long-running internal conflicts, various groups and tribes complained of being left out while others jostled for power, land, and nominations to official appointments.

Civilian politicians have repeatedly pointed to former regime loyalists of having a hand in inciting ethnic tensions. They have accused the military of failing to contain or even encouraging unrest in an attempt to destabilize the government - a charge military leaders dispute. ECONOMY

A worsening economic crisis that sent the currency plunging and created frequent shortages of bread and fuel was the trigger for Bashir's downfall. The transitional government has implemented harsh, rapid reforms monitored by the International Monetary Fund in a successful bid to attract foreign financing and debt relief.

In the wake of the reforms, inflation rose to historic highs of more than 400% and most Sudanese complain of struggling to get by, with little relief from the government. There have been occasional protests over economic conditions, which some residents also blame for what they say are rising levels of crime in the capital Khartoum.

REGIONAL Sudan is located in a volatile region, bordering the Red Sea, the Sahel, and the Horn of Africa.

Several of its neighbours, including Ethiopia, Chad and South Sudan have been affected by political upheavals and conflict. The relationship with Ethiopia has come under particular strain in recent months.

Sudan is pushing along with Egypt for a binding deal over the operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Ethiopia is building close to the Sudanese border. Talks over the dam have stalled but Ethiopia has started filling the reservoir behind the dam, which Sudan says could put its citizens, dams and water facilities at risk.

Since late last year, conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region has pushed tens of thousands of refugees into eastern Sudan and caused military tensions in disputed agricultural lands along the border. (Writing by Nafisa Eltahir and Aidan Lewis Editing by Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)