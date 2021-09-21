People of J-K have faith in PM Modi, govt keen on delivering upon promises made to UT: Irani

People of Jammu and Kashmir have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Centre is keen on delivering upon the promises made to the union territory, Union minister Smriti Irani said on Tuesday.

The minister began her two-day visit to Budgam in central Kashmir as part of the Union government's special outreach initiative to the union territory.

She presided over a day-long function organised by the Directorate of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and the Department of Social Welfare in connection with the celebration of the 4th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2021. ''Everybody I met today has a message of faith in PM Modi and we are keen on delivering upon the promises made by the Union government to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,'' the Union minister for Women and Child Welfare said.

She said 31,000 smartphones have been provided to 28,000 anganwadi centers operational in Jammu and Kashmir and about Rs 9 crore have been provided as monetary relief to the deserving women and children across the UT under the Poshan Abhiyan Scheme.

The minister expressed gratitude and hailed the efforts of the district administration for the measures taken to mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Irani said the district administration has demonstrated commitment and dedication while rendering their services despite challenging circumstances. ''I salute all Covid warriors, health workers police, civil administration officials and other volunteers, who despite all dangers, put themselves into high risk and saved many precious lives,'' she said.

Earlier, Irani laid the foundation stone for upgradation and widening of 10 km road from Budgam-Mamat-Handjan being constructed at a cost of Rs 5.85 crore and to be executed by NABARD.

The minister also chaired a meeting of officials of the district administration to review upgradation and reformations, besides completion of various developmental initiatives through different centrally and state-sponsored schemes in the district. She appreciated the efforts of the district administration in ensuring timely completion of key projects, mostly linked to common people's interest, despite facing hardships and disruptions due to the Covid crisis.

Irani stressed for establishment of mobile desk in police stations where women going through domestic violence or other physical abuses shall register their grievances.

The minister also interacted with different delegations of District Development Council (DDCs), Block Development Council (BDC), members of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipal Council's about their demands and grievances.

The delegations of traders, youth clubs, and local deputations also had an interaction with the minister and put forth their issues and demands. She assured them of addressing the genuine demands and also taking up the issues with concerned central government ministries.

The minister also visited Sheikh-ul-Alam Hall Budgam and distributed nutrition kits, sanction letters among the selected beneficiaries, including adolescent children and old age persons. Later, Irani participated in a plantation drive at the nearby Bihisti Zehra Park.

