Guj: used explosives, ammunition box found near Kutch coast

They found an ammunition box like the one used by armed forces to store cartridges, and some other objects suspected to be used explosives, he said.A team of experts has been called in from Jamnagar to conduct a detailed investigation into the materials origins, he said.

PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 21-09-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 21:53 IST
Suspicious material including an ammunition box and used explosives were found off Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district on Tuesday, police said.

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad was summoned to the spot but the material was found to be non-hazardous in the present form, said Deputy Superintendent of Police V N Yadav.

''Marine police reached Khijrat island near Jakhau on Tuesday morning upon getting information about suspicious material being spotted. They found an ammunition box like the one used by armed forces to store cartridges, and some other objects suspected to be used explosives,'' he said.

A team of experts has been called in from Jamnagar to conduct a detailed investigation into the material's origins, he said. The material might be remnants from military drills held in the Arabian Sea, a source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

