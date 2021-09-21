AK-47, ammunition recovered from driver of Bihar MLA’s kin

Police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered an AK-47 rifle and a large quantity of ammunition used in the semi- automatic rifle from the house of a car driver whose employer happens to be a close relative of the local MLA.

According to Avakash Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Begusarai, a raid was conducted late on Monday night at the house of the arrested accused Manjesh Kumar in Kapasya Chowk locality of the town, following information that some criminals had visited his residence with a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

During the raid, the rifle, two loaded magazines and 188 live cartridges, besides a motorcycle and a mobile phone belonging to Manjesh, were recovered, said the SP.

“During interrogation, Manjesh revealed that he was asked to keep the arms and ammunition by his employer Nandan Chaudhary. We have launched a hunt for the employer,” he said.

The police officer said Chaudhary was a contractor, property dealer and a close relative of former Mayor Upendra Prasad Singh.

Notably, Singh’s son Kundan Kumar is at present the BJP MLA from Begusarai seat.

Asked about the development, Bihar BJP spokesman Prem Ranjan Patel told reporters in Patna, “The matter is under investigation. Let us not make too many conjectures. We can only assure that rule of law prevails in Bihar. “Anybody involved in a crime will not be spared, no matter how well-connected he is”.

Meanwhile, Manjesh has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act, and sent to jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)