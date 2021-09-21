Left Menu

Three foreign nationals arrested for trafficking Rohingya

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-09-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 22:03 IST
Three foreign nationals, including a Bangladesh citizen, were arrested by the Nepal police on Tuesday for allegedly trafficking six members from the Rohingya community on the pretext of sending them to the United States, police said.

The accused has also charged the Rohingyas 250,000 Takas (INR Rs 2.16 lakh) for sending them to the US.

“Three foreigners have been arrested today for human trafficking. Those arrested include a Bangladeshi national named Ajmat Ali, 30, a Myanmar national, Safik Alam, who is also a Rohingya refugee, and another Rohingya Muslim from Myanmar Noor Amin, 26,” police said in a statement.

“During an investigation launched by the police it was revealed that the three accused also charged the 250,000 Taka each,” the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

