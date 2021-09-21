Elgar case: court rejects medical bail plea of Shoma Sen
Sen was arrested in 2018 and is lodged in the Byculla womens prison here since then.The court on Tuesday also extended till September 30 the interim bail granted to co-accused Rona Wilson.Wilson was granted bail to attend a mass arranged following his fathers death.Sen, Wilson and some other activists were arrested following the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Pune on December 31, 2017.
A special NIA court here on Tuesday rejected an application filed by academician Shoma Sen, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, seeking interim medical bail.
Judge D E Kothalikar rejected 61-year-old Sen's plea.
Her application had cited her age and claimed that she suffered from multiple ailments including osteoarthritis, glaucoma and high blood pressure which could make her vulnerable to COVID-19. Sen was arrested in 2018 and is lodged in the Byculla women's prison here since then.
The court on Tuesday also extended till September 30 the interim bail granted to co-accused Rona Wilson.
Wilson was granted bail to attend a mass arranged following his father's death.
Sen, Wilson and some other activists were arrested following the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Pune on December 31, 2017. According to Pune Police, the conclave was backed by Maoists, and `inflammatory' speeches made there led to violence at Koregaon- Bhima war memorial the next day. PTI SP KRK KRK KRK
