PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 22-09-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 00:40 IST
Odisha man held for posting video of women with vulgar voice-over
  • Country:
  • India

The cyber wing of the Odisha Police in Sambalpur district on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly uploading a video containing photographs of women Anganwadi workers, to which a background voice uttering obscenities against them was added.

In a statement, police said the accused was arrested in Samra village under Saintala police station in Balangir district.

A complaint was lodged on September 17 informing the police that somebody posted a video on YouTube, in which he used photographs of women Anganwadi workers and used vulgar language against them in a voice-over. The cyber wing of the police found out who uploaded the video and arrested the accused, the statement said.

It said the video was removed by YouTube authorities on the requisition of the police.

