2 cattle smugglers arrested in Jharkhand

Police arrested two cattle smugglers and rescued 11 cows and two calves in Jharkhand's Pakaur district, an officer said on Wednesday.

Based on the information that some smugglers were planning to smuggle cattle to West Bengal, a police team launched a search operation near the Peer Pahad area of the district. In the early hours the team stopped a vehicle coming from the Hiranpur area after a chase, Officer-in-Charge of Maheshpur police station, Sunil Kumar Ravi said.

Police rescued the 13 cattle (11 cows, 2 calves) which were being smuggled to West Bengal and arrested the two cattle smugglers, the officer said.

The vehicle has been impounded and the arrested cattle smugglers were being interrogated for more information, he added.

