Left Menu

Woman, 3 family members booked for killing her lover in Rajasthan’s Baran

A woman and her three family members have been booked in Baran city for allegedly killing a man with whom she was in a relationship, police said on Wednesday.The body of Rajkumar Prajapat 28 was found early Tuesday around 25 metres from his house in Lanka Colony, police said, adding the woman resided in the same locality.Sonia Aerwal, her parents, Jitendra and Mamta, and grandmother were booked on Tuesday morning, they said.According to Motilal, the father of the deceased, his son left home on Monday midnight saying he was going to see off a friend.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 22-09-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 16:19 IST
Woman, 3 family members booked for killing her lover in Rajasthan’s Baran
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her three family members have been booked in Baran city for allegedly killing a man with whom she was in a relationship, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Rajkumar Prajapat (28) was found early Tuesday around 25 metres from his house in Lanka Colony, police said, adding the woman resided in the same locality.

Sonia Aerwal, her parents, Jitendra and Mamta, and grandmother were booked on Tuesday morning, they said.

According to Motilal, the father of the deceased, his son left home on Monday midnight saying he was going to see off a friend. However, a couple of hours later, he was informed that his son was lying unconscious in the street. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Motilal claimed that his son was in a relationship with a woman who lived in their neighbourhood and alleged that her family members killed him by strangling him. On his complaint, a case under section 302 of the IPC was lodged against the woman, her parents, and grandmother, Circle Inspector at Baran City Police Station Mangi Singh Yadav said. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021