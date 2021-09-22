Left Menu

Two arrested with mephedrone in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 17:48 IST
Mephedrone worth Rs 8 lakh in illicit markets has been seized from two drug peddlers in south Mumbai's Nagpada area, police said on Wednesday.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of city police nabbed Abdul Hamid Abdul Sattar Pathan (36) and Iqbal Hussain Sayyad (39) on suspicion on Maulana Shaukat Ali road on Tuesday evening, said an official.

The ANC recovered 80 grams of mephedrone, a banned synthetic drug, from them, he said. Both were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. In January 2021, 25 kg of mephedrone had been seized from Sayyad's accomplices in the Dongri area while Pathan too had a history of drug trafficking, the official added.

