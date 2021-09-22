Left Menu

Helicopter crash: Army pilot cremated with full military honours in Panchkula

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-09-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 17:51 IST
Helicopter crash: Army pilot cremated with full military honours in Panchkula
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of Major Anuj Rajput, who was killed along with his co-pilot when their helicopter crash-landed in a dense forest in Jammu and Kashmir, were consigned to flames with full military honors in Panchkula on Wednesday.

Wrapped in the tricolor, a coffin carrying his body was brought to the cremation ground in Panchkula from his home in the Haryana city near here, where a large number of people joined Army personnel to bid a tearful adieu to him.

Floral wreaths were laid and the last rites of Major Rajput were performed with full military honors, including a gun salute.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who is the ruling BJP MLA from Panchkula, was also present when the funeral was performed.

Earlier in the day, the Army officer's mortal remains were brought to his hometown, Panchkula.

The family members of Major Rajput, a bachelor who had turned 28 just a few days ago, were inconsolable when the body reached their Panchkula home.

Major Rohit Kumar and Major Rajput were on a training sortie when their Cheetah helicopter crash-landed in Shiv Garh Dhar near Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, resulting in grave injuries. Both the pilots succumbed to the injuries at Command Hospital, Udhampur where they had been evacuated for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021