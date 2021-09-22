Gases from Canaries' volcano not harmful to humans, official says

Levels of toxic gases emitted by the volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma are not dangerous for humans, Canary Islands' Chief Vulcanologist Miguel Angel Morcuende said on Wednesday.

"There is no problem with the sulphur levels. The readings being taken are not dangerous for human health," he said.

Also Read: Spanish police arrests ex-Venezuelan spy chief Carvajal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)