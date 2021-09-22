Left Menu

Gases from Canaries' volcano not harmful to humans, official says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-09-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 18:40 IST
Gases from Canaries' volcano not harmful to humans, official says
  • Country:
  • Spain

Levels of toxic gases emitted by the volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma are not dangerous for humans, Canary Islands' Chief Vulcanologist Miguel Angel Morcuende said on Wednesday.

"There is no problem with the sulphur levels. The readings being taken are not dangerous for human health," he said.

