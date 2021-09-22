Left Menu

PTI | Mhow | Updated: 22-09-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 19:44 IST
'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' displayed at Mhow station
The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal', commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, was displayed at the Dr Ambedkar Nagar Railway here in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The victory flame was displayed as part of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' commemorative events.

In a grand ceremony, the flame was displayed for staff at the railway station and commuters to pay their homage, an Army release said.

Railway area officer, Indore, VK Makwana laid a wreath on the “Swarnim Vijay Mashaal” and a guard of honour was presented by the RPF, the release said. A heritage train operating from Mhow, which traverses through scenic hills of the Malwa region, interspersed with tunnels, bridges, waterfalls and goes till Kalakund, was decked up with the tricolour and 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' banners.

The iconic train was flagged off in presence of military and Railway officials, the release said.

Military pipe band and the symphony band enthralled the attendees with mesmerising martial tunes, it added. PTI MAS RSY RSY

