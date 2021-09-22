Sarpanch accused of beating up villager faces case

Hyderabad, Sept 22 (PTI): A sarpanch (village head) was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a villager in Vikarabad district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident, which happened in Damasthapur village on Monday, went viral in the social media and was telecast in the electronic media.

In the video, the sarpanch is purportedly seen kicking and beating the person even as some people intervene and stop him from hitting the man. Following a complaint from the villager, a case was registered and the sarpanch was taken into custody, a police official said.

The villager, who reportedly suffered injuries in the incident, told TV channels that he had asked the sarpanch about drinking water problem in the village and that apparently triggered the assault. The sarpanch said the villager was drunk and allegedly used foul language.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)