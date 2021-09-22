Smelling something fishy, HC orders inquiry into patta transfer

Holding that all is not well, the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Commissioner of Land Administration to inquire into the matter of transfer of patta of a piece of land in suburban Chromepet, in favour of a leather factory, said to be owned by a DMK MP.

A division bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Krishnan Ramaswamy gave the direction, while passing interim orders on a writ appeal from Quentin Dawson of Moovarasanpet, challenging the August 24 2020 order of a single judge, passed in a writ petition in favour of the leather factory, represented by its vice-president Vairakumar. The prayer in the writ filed by the factory was to quash an order dated July 12, 2019 of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) in Tambaram, granting the patta (land deed) in favour of one David Chambers of Anand Nagar in East Tambaram.

''We are of the view that all is not well in this case. Hence, a direction is issued to the Commissioner of Land Administration, Chepauk, to enquire into this matter and file a report within a period of four weeks from today. The report shall, inter alia, indicate as to under what authority the impugned order was passed by the then RDO, when the said authority is only an appellate authority and the power only vests with the Tahsildhar, as per Section 10 of the Tamil Nadu Patta Pass Book Act, 1983,'' the judges said.

The other directions included furnishing the reason for not summoning the appellant for enquiry, before passing the impugned order effecting name change in patta and when and where all the original files were placed/misplaced, since the then RDO asserted that on the date when he passed the order impugned in the writ petition, they were very much available in the office and the further course of action that is proposed to be taken against the errant officials in this regard.

The two spiral bound books presented before this Court today are all photocopies of some documents and the same are now returned to the custody of D Ravichandran, the present RDO, Tambaram. The same shall be produced on the next date of hearing on October 21, the bench added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)