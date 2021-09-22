Left Menu

Haryana: Retired IAS officer takes charge as head of State Environment Impact Assessment Authority

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-09-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 21:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Retired IAS officer Sameer Pal Srow has been appointed as the Chairman of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority in Haryana.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, has issued a notification in this regard.

Srow, who was earlier Director General of Information and Public Relations, besides also serving as deputy commissioner of some districts in Haryana, assumed the charge on Wednesday.

Notably, environmental clearance for various types of government and private projects is given by the state-level authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

