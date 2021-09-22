Delhi: No need for surviving certificate for Covid relief scheme if one of spouses alive

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot chaired on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with other department officials to review the "Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Parivar Arthik Sahayata Yojna", and said "Surviving Member Certificate" (SMC) is no longer require from the applicant for Covid relief scheme where one of the spouses is alive. The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner, District Magistrate (HQ), and all the District Magistrates (DMs).

However, the requirement of an SMC will remain in force for the grant of ex-gratia for other applicants. In cases where the deceased was a single parent, the surviving children are entitled to the ex-gratia equally distributed among all children but for that, the name of the applicant should be reflected in SMC. Similarly if the deceased is unmarried or is a minor son/daughter, the father/mother of the deceased will get relief under the scheme subject to their name appearing in SMC.

It is to be noted that, The Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Parivar Arthik Sahayata Yojna was started by the Delhi Government in June 2021 to provide relief to the survivors of the deceased who died of Covid-19. Under the scheme, the Delhi government provides cash transfers to families who had lost their bread earners due to COVID-19.

In the meeting, Gahlot said, "As Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always assured the people of Delhi, the government will stand with the people in their time of grief. It is our duty and responsibility to help the families who have lost their loved ones in this pandemic in every way possible." (ANI)

