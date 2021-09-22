Left Menu

Search operation in J-K's Uri enters fourth day; phone, internet services restored

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-09-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 22:35 IST
A combing operation launched in Uri sector by the Army after it detected suspicious movement along the Line of Control entered its fourth day on Wednesday, but telephone and internet services have been restored, officials said.

The operation was launched on the night of September 18, and all telecommunication facilities in the border town were suspended on Monday as a precautionary measure, they said.

A defence spokesperson here said the search operation were going on but refused to give out details.

Officials said one soldier had sustained injuries in ''initial contact'' with the adversary near the fence along the LoC, which had prompted the massive search operation to ensure that the infiltrators, if any, do not get to the hinterland.

The area where the suspicious movement was observed falls near Gohalan, the same area from where the attack on Uri Brigade was launched by terrorists in September 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

