Old buildings and murals to be restored in Ayodhya under Namami Gange project

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is located on the banks of the Sarayu river.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) will undertake the restoration of old buildings and murals in Ayodhya with the city's development authority, an NMCG official said Wednesday.

He said this after the eighth meeting of the NMCG's Empowered Task Force.

During the ETF meeting, chaired by the Bisheveshwar Tudu, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, the progress of various projects and interventions being taken up for Ganga rejuvenation, particularly for the implementation of Arth Ganga concept by the central ministries as well by the five Ganga riparian states ,was reviewed. ''Two major announcements were made by the Director General, NMCG during the meeting -- one on the face-lift of the temple town of Ayodhya by restoring old buildings and depicting murals and artwork in association with Ayodhya development authority,'' the official said.

The second was the launch of soilless farming technology pioneered under the Namami Gange programme which will have far-reaching impact on farming in the country especially on water use efficiency in farming, the official said. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is located on the banks of the Sarayu river. The NMCG has been taking up work of rejuvenating Ganga and its tributaries.

