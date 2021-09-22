DC beatSRH by 8 wickets in IPL
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in an IPL encounter here on Wednesday.
Chasing a target of 135, Delhi Capitals reached in 17.5 overs with Shikhar Dhawan (42), Shreyas Iyer (47 not out) and Rishabh Pant (35 not out) scoring the runs with ease.
Earlier, Anrich Nortje (2/12),, Kagiso Rabada (3/37) and Axar Patel (2/21) did their bit in restricting SRH.
Brief Scores: SRH 134 for 9 (Abdul Samad 28, Axar Patel 2/21, Kagiso Rabada 3/37, Anrich Nortje 2/12) DC 139/2 in 17.5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 47 no, Shikhar Dhawan 42, Rishabh Pant 35).
