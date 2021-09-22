Northeast has been converted into heartland from hinterland by Modi govt: Union minister

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said northeast India has been converted into heartland from hinterland by the BJP government, which has also made the ''northeast development model'' an example throughout the country.

Addressing an event here, he said by 2047, when the country would emerge as ''vishwaguru'' (world leader) on completing 100 years of independence, it will be an absolute India consisting of east, west, north and south, of which Jammu and Kashmir is also a part.

Therefore, the people of the region must remain steadfast and prepare themselves for that important historic moment, Singh said.

The Union minister of state for personnel inaugurated the ''Jammu Haat'', a hub of export promotion, at the exhibition ground here. He said when India is celebrating ''Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'' to mark 75 years of independence, the next 25 years are going to be crucial for the nation's growth and progress.

Singh further said soon after taking oath on May 26, 2014, one of the mantras given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ''minimum government, maximum governance'' and it was unanimously decided that the states and Union territories left out in terms of development, governance etc. by the previous governments will be taken care of and every step will be taken to bring them at par with the other states.

The best example of this maxim is the ''Mission Northeast'' started by the government, of which the ''Northeast Development Model'' has become an example throughout the country, he added.

Northeast has been converted into heartland from hinterland by this government, the minister was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the personnel ministry.

On the ongoing public outreach programme in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said after taking oath for the second term, the prime minister strongly emphasised on ''Mission Jammu and Kashmir'', of which one of the important steps taken is the extensive public outreach programme involving Union ministers.

Listing the achievements in the last two years in Jammu and Kashmir, he said all the central laws are now applicable to the Union Territory, be that the anti-corruption law or other laws, and it was done to bring the region into the country's mainstream, the statement said.

The minister, who is also a Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, said investments of more than Rs 50,000 crore are expected in the Union Territory, which will change the dynamics of development in the region in the coming years.

