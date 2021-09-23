Afghanistan's economy matter of concern: Pak

Pakistan on Wednesday expressed concern at the economic situation of Afghanistan and urged the world to help the war-torn country to stabilise its economy.

Foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood made the comments during a meeting with Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong and Ambassador Zamir Kabulov, Special Envoys/Representatives of China and Russia respectively to Afghanistan.

Pakistan's special Afghan envoy Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest political and economic situation in Afghanistan, according to a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Office.

Mahmood said that "Afghanistan's present economic indicators were a matter of concern" and there was apprehension of economic meltdown which could result in a new wave of refugee influx in the neighbouring countries.

"It was, therefore, important that the international community should remain engaged and provide humanitarian assistance on an urgent basis and help stabilise the economic situation in Afghanistan," he said.

The Foreign Secretary hoped that the government in Afghanistan would continue to take steps leading to lasting stability in Afghanistan.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue its efforts to support Afghanistan on its path to peace, progress and prosperity.

The three epical envoys met Mahmood after their visit to Kabul where they met the Taliban leaders as well as other leading Afghan figures, including Hamid Karzai and Dr Abdullah Abdullah.

Mahmood, appreciating the Special Envoys' visit to Kabul, highlighted the importance of close coordination to promote the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan, according to the FO.

