IPL gambling racket busted in Delhi, 5 held: Police
The Delhi Police has busted an IPL gambling racket and arrested five men from Badarpur in the southeastern parts of the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.The accused were identified as Akash 30, Ahsan 30 and Sunit Kumar Sinha 37, all residents of Badarpur, Mukesh 42, a resident of Vinod Nagar, and Mohammad Shahjad 32, a resident of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, they added.On Monday, information was received about gambling going on in a flat at Molarband Extension, Badarpur.
The accused were identified as Akash (30), Ahsan (30) and Sunit Kumar Sinha (37), all residents of Badarpur, Mukesh (42), a resident of Vinod Nagar, and Mohammad Shahjad (32), a resident of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, they added.
On Monday, information was received about gambling going on in a flat at Molarband Extension, Badarpur. A raid was conducted and five persons were found gambling on IPL matches. All five were arrested, a senior police officer said.
Two laptops, 13 mobile phones, a television set and cash amounting to Rs 52,000 were seized from their possession, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the other accused.
