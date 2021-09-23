West Bengal: CBI arrests ex-employee of Ishapore's rifle factory for duping company funds
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the former account officer of a Rifle Factory at Ishapore in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on charges of duping a company several crores of rupees five years ago, the police said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the former account officer of a Rifle Factory at Ishapore in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on charges of duping a company with several crores of rupees five years ago, the police said. The accused has been identified as Madhu Sudan Mukhopadhyay.
The accused has been charged with duping the company funds estimated at Rs 1.7 crore between 2012-2016. The accused has been remanded to 2-day police custody. (ANI)
