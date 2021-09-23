Left Menu

CRPF deployed at Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of Navratri

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed one battalion along with other forces for the security of the Vaishno Devi shrine, ahead of the Navratri festival.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-09-2021 15:27 IST
Inspector-General of Police, Jammu, PS Ranpise (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed one battalion along with other forces for the security of the Vaishno Devi shrine, ahead of the Navratri festival. Speaking to ANI, PS Ranpise, IGP Jammu said, "CRPF is always prepared to stay alert for the safety of people. So, we have deployed one battalion among other forces for the security of the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu as the Navratri festival is coming. We are also taking adequate measures to protect the shrine and visitors."

Speaking about the drone threat, he said that it is a new challenge and the Centre is in process of making arrangements to deal with it in the UT. "The CRPF is deployed at important places to combat terrorism due to new drone threats in Jammu and Kashmir," he added. (ANI)

